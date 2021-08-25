Police investigate early-morning carjacking at Clinton Crossing

Theft took place last Thursday at 12:30am

CLINTON, Connecticut — Clinton police are investigating an early-morning carjacking that took place last week at Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets.

Police said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 to a report of an armed robbery/carjacking at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets, located at 20 Killingworth Turnpike in Clinton.

Police said the outlets were closed to the public at the time of the incident and the two victims were store employees who were working later hours restocking inventory for Sales Tax Free Week, which was last week.

Police said the incident occurred as the employees were about to leave the store for the night. One vehicle was stolen by the suspect, who remains unidentified and at large at this time.

Neither of the two victims were injured in the incident, police said.

Anybody with information related to this incident is encouraged to please call Detective Sergeant Pellegrini at 860-669-0451.

