Residents respond to wave of shootings in Meriden while police look for those responsible

MERIDEN, Conn — People are terrified after a string of shootings across the city. The homes of innocent people have been shot up during the night and police have asked for the public's help to find the people responsible.

So far, up to seven neighborhoods have seen these shootings. A member of the Council of Neighborhoods for the city even had her house shot at and she said people need to start speaking up.

"I heard the pop pop pop," said Maryelle Mordarski of Meriden.

Mordarski has lived at her home on Cherry Street for 69 years and for the first time, her home was randomly shot at around 1:15 in the morning on Tuesday.

There were shootings on other streets as well - Andrews, Hinman, Camp, Spring Streets, and Sherman Avenue.

Mordarski is on the Meriden Council of Neighborhoods and she said there is not much she can do except encourage people to stop staying silent.

"We can't have this. It’s like ... that means you can’t ever go out of your house but then you can’t stay in your house and that’s not good," added Mordarski.

On Wednesday, police responded to what initially came in a shooting on Crown and Olive Streets. Police said the victim, Sammy Richard Ortiz was not only shot but he was hit by a car. Ortiz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said a dark-colored sedan was seen driving away with two men inside.

"It goes in waves and we’re not quite sure again the reason why. It’s just I think people that come in from the outside that try to cause issues within our neighborhood," said Holly Wills of the Council of Neighborhoods.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati spoke to FOX61 about the ongoing violence.