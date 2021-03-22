West Haven K9s led cops to carjacking suspects, 2 arrested

Police said both individuals were discovered to be involved in numerous armed robberies and carjacking's in the New Haven County area.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were arrested Monday in connection with a carjacking after a police K-9s led officers to where they were hiding.

Police said at 1:10 a.m., an armed carjacking occurred at the Citgo station at 62 Elm Street. Two male suspects pointed handguns at the driver of a vehicle and removed him from the car.

The car was last observed driving into New Haven. A short time later this vehicle was observed in the area of Meloy Road in West Haven and patrol units responded to the area.

The vehicle was found, however, both occupants ran away.

Police deployed two department K9’s to search the area for the armed suspects. At the completion of the tracks, both suspects were found hiding in different locations.

Both were still in possession of the firearms used in this robbery and were taken into custody without further incident.

Shawn Lemay, 18, of New Haven was charged with Robbery in the First degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Possession of a High Capacity Magazine.

The second 17-year-old Juvenile arrestee faces similar charges and was taken into custody.

Police said both individuals were discovered to be involved in numerous armed robberies and carjackings in the New Haven County area.

