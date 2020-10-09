Meriden middle school student tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say the student was sent to school despite having a pending COVID-19 test

MERIDEN, Conn. — A class at Lincoln Middle School in Meriden is now under a 14-day quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Mark Benigni said the student was sent to the isolation area of the school as soon as they were notified.

The student was reportedly sent to school by the parents despite having a pending COVID-19 test result. Superintendent Benigni reminded parents and the community that if your child is sick, or waiting for a test result, the child must stay home.

"Not only does this impact the family, but the classroom of students," said Superintendent Benigni in a video message to the community. "If not for our strict cohort model, many more students could have been impacted.