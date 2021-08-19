Connecticut students with at-risk families fight to get remote options

The Senate chairman of the legislature's Education Committee says districts should handle this on a case-by-case basis.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some students with immunocompromised family members are being rebuffed in their efforts to study remotely this school year.

Educators, politicians, and parents are eager to get as many students as possible back into the classroom after what’s been described as a “lost year” for many young people.

In Connecticut, districts are “not authorized by legislation to provide a remote learning program except for high school students starting in the 2022-2023 school year,” with some exceptions.

Those include individual students who need short-term remote learning if they're exposed to COVID-19.

The Senate chairman of the legislature's Education Committee says districts should handle this on a case-by-case basis.

