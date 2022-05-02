x
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: State's positivity rate over past 7 days at 8.85%, hospitalizations rise

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the state's COVID statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past seven days, 5,858 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 66,174 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 8.85%

Over the last week, there have been 51 additional hospitalizations.

Of the 230 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 68 (29.57%) are not fully vaccinated.

