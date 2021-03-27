DPH Alert: COVID case rates climb for two weeks, several towns moved back to red alert status

Vaccination continues, but mask-wearing, social-distancing 'remain critical'. Highest case rate is among people in their 20s.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Department of Public Health is reminding Connecticut residents to remain vigilant against COVID-19 as case rates have risen over the last two weeks. DPH has moved several Connecticut towns that had been seeing falling or stable COVID-19 case rates back into Red Alert status, as the average daily case rate for COVID-19 has increased statewide to 25 cases/100,000 residents per day.

Over 90% of the Connecticut population lives in a town with an average daily case rate of over 15 cases per 100,000 residents (e.g. red alert towns). DPH estimates that 40% of these new cases are the B.1.1.7 variant.

Case rates have decreased among persons age 70 and older, but they have plateaued or increased among all other age groups. The age group with the highest case rates is 20–29-year-olds.

Connecticut residents considering traveling during the upcoming spring break season are urged to review CDC’s travel guidance, which continues to recommend against traveling at this time.

The county with the highest case rate is New Haven County at 31.8/100,000. The towns with the highest case rates are located in the Waterbury/Naugatuck Valley area; Waterbury has the second-highest case rate in the state at 43.4/100,000. For the latest town map and other COVID-19-related data, click here.

We are safer. We are healthier. Because of vaccines. Get the facts. #CTVaxFacts pic.twitter.com/4wHNUFojMI — CT Public Health (@CTDPH) March 27, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased over the last week with 456 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including those known to be more transmissible, are circulating in Connecticut and put people who are not fully vaccinated at increased risk of infection, serious illness, and death.

Continued vigilance and adherence to mitigation measures, including masks and social distancing, is key.