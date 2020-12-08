You Ask. We Answer. | Travel to work in Rhode Island; Status of North Carolina

Rhode Island was just removed from Connecticut’s travel advisory list, so currently, there are no restrictions for people who work in Rhode Island but live in Connecticut.

Connecticut’s travel advisory says states are added to the list with a daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher test positivity rate for COVID-19 tests over a 7-day rolling average. Local media reports in North Carolina and North Carolina’s COVID dashboard are saying that this week, the positivity rate is below 10 percent. That will have to be monitored. Connecticut says the list of states is fluid and will be updated weekly on CT’s travel website.