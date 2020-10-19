Amidst pandemic, YWCA takes aim at domestic abuse with 'Week Without Violence'

Advocates say 60% of the individuals reaching out for help during pandemic have never reached out for help before.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The YWCA Hartford Region is holding its annual "Week Without Violence" virtually this year, connecting people to information and resources about domestic violence. It's being held October 19th through the 23rd, each day will feature different topics. It comes at a time where it's so important, as the pandemic has left many people in dangerous situations.

"What it did for many individuals is keep them in their home with their partner who is abusive to them," said Karen Jarmoc, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

One of the many effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has sadly been an increase in the amount of people seeking help from domestic violence organizations.

"60% of the individuals reaching out for help, have never reached out for help before during this pandemic. And that's a really impressive number of people that we are really paying attention to, wanting to be supportive, help them to their safety and to develop some plans," said Jarmoc.

The YWCA is holding its "Week Without Violence" to bring attention to the issue and let people know they are not alone. They will be posting different videos each day ranging from statistics, to hearing a survivor's story.

"Hearing her story and just knowing that 'I'm not alone', because some people often by nature of some of the abuse that happens people are isolated and often kept from their family and friends, to be under control, so they may often feel that they're all alone," said Terry Fitzgerald, advocacy and outreach coordinator for the YWCA Hartford region.

People are encouraged to participate even if they are not in the situation themselves, in hopes that it could help someone who is.

"If you know someone who is going through an experience, sharing these videos with them and information and letting them know that there is help out there that they can reach out to," said Fitzgerald.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is one of the places people can reach out to. Their CT Safe Connect resource can be accessed at any time.