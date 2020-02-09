Car thefts are on the rise and police say you can prevent them

The failure to lock cars gives people direct access to your home—by using a garage door opener in unlocked cars.

Car thefts have increased steadily since 2015 in the state and one small town is taking extra measures to remind residents of their role in stopping the thefts.

Take it, Hide it, Lock it, or Lose it is the message coming from the Avon Police Department after a recent uptick in stolen vehicles.

"We constantly preach, please take your valuables inside and please lock your car," says Lieutenant John Schmalberger.

And it’s not just because you’ll deal with the headache of stolen property. Police say there are new concerning trends arising out of a failure to lock your car. According to police data, burglaries and stolen vehicles have steadily risen since mid-2015. In Avon alone in 2019, people had 13 cars stolen, and valuables stolen from cars 71 times. In 2020 there have been 44 burglaries and 10 stolen vehicles.

"We have an abundance of ring video camera that will show suspects running up to cars checking car handles," says Schmalberger. "If the car is locked, they move on to the next vehicle knowing that eventually they’ll come across one that is unlocked."

The failure to lock cars gives people direct access to your home—by using a garage door opener in unlocked cars.

It's an issue across the state. Hartford Police recovered 36 stolen cars from the suburbs in 24 hours on August 27. The 9 vehicles recovered were stolen in West Hartford, Simsbury, Fairfield, Hamden, Meriden, Wolcott, and Westfield, MA.

In the past month, a carjacker stole a running car with an elderly woman with dementia in West Hartford.

A car stolen in Manchester still had a toddler in the backseat.

And an increase in people catching car thefts on their own is leading to violence—Lt. Schmalgerger says in Plainville and Oxford in the last month, people stealing cars have shot at people trying to stop the thefts.