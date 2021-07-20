Cornwall Covered Bridge crash causes damage

The bridge is closed while wood and debris are removed

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — An excavator being towed through the Cornwall Covered Bridge struck the top, causing significant but non-structural damage.

New Canaan State Police’s Troop B responded to the accident Tuesday morning involving a pickup truck that was towing a trailer with an excavator on it.

The excavator’s boom struck the top of the bridge, causing noticeable damage.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation was contacted and performed a safety inspection, ensuring the damage did not impact the safety/integrity of the bridge.

Officials say the DOT is currently removing the damaged wood and other debris from the roof and road deck.

The bridge should be open within a few hours, but police ask travelers to avoid the area in the meantime as Route 128 in Sharon is closed by the bridge.

Troop B reminds all motorists to follow all signage placed on the roadway, including vehicle height signs, and especially those before bridges.

