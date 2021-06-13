First and Finest: Boating Safety

With more people on the water, it's important to stay safe

OLD LYME, Conn. — Off. Dakota Flis of DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police joined us to talk about boating safety.

Wear your life jacket when you are on the water

Each person on the boat needs a life jacket / personal floatation device

Life jackets must be: Coast Guard approved; in good and serviceable condition; and the appropriate size for the user.

Check the weather, it can change fast

Have “If found” information on your vessel, whether it’s a cabin cruiser or a kayak

Never operate a vessel on the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Boating enthusiasts can also download the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety App for helpful information about safety regulations and other tips. Boaters can also use the app to sign up for vessel safety checks.

