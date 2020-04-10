First and Finest: Hartford incidents, Chain of command

Oct. 4, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sunday's First and Finest gave us updates on multiple headlines this week from a fatal hit and run to how the state plans on to handle COVID 19 among our local leaders.

Brian Foley with the state Department of Emergency Public Protection highlighting some of the coordination that took place between Hartford police and state troopers in what turned to be a busy week for Hartford officers.

Police responded to a hit and run in Hartford this week where a woman in a wheelchair was killed and another man injured.

Foley explained some of things in place that helped troopers aid officers in catching the suspect.

"That area over there probably about two blocks from where we are standing right now, people in Hartford know is not a place to commit crimes by any stretch. One there's a lot of police officers to begin with, troopers have troop H right there on Washington street and three it is blanketed by cameras, its not like they don't want people to know about the cameras, they want people to know the cameras are there," Foley said.