From Norwich to New London, crews work through an encounter with Elsa

The quick moving tropical storm was much more about the rain than the wind and doused the area with heavy rains most of Friday morning.

NORWICH, Conn. — Tropical Storm Elsa made a brief brush with Connecticut and kept work crews busy in cities like Norwich and New London – both susceptible to wind and flooding issues.

The quick moving tropical storm was much more about the rain than the wind and doused the area with heavy rains most of Friday morning. In Norwich, public works director Pat McLaughlin said, “Our guys are trying to make sure the catch basins are as clear as possible, we are moving debris off the roads, that’s primarily what we have been doing. Eversource reported few outages in the area due to the storm."

Nearby in New London, even by the pier area the winds never whipped up to cause damage to structures or the boats in the marinas.

Mayor Michael Passero said, “We’ve gotten through this fairly easily -- no trees down, no roads flooded, the wind wasn’t really much over the 40 knots, so it went well.”

Passero, who is entering into his sixth year as the Mayor of New London added the storm gave city crews a chance to prepare, “We look at this as a good dry run for maybe a bigger hurricane coming but let’s hope that doesn’t happen.”

