x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to host annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on Thursday

The state's annual memorial ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center approaches, Connecticut's leaders announced they will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Thursday.

RELATED: Quinnipiac University professor honors 9/11 victims through his love of piano and programming

The state's annual memorial ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be alongside Lamont to host the event.

Every year, the State of Connecticut purposefully holds its ceremony on a day prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate the family members and friends of the victims, officials said.

RELATED: 'I had to share it with everybody' | Two families build a legacy from the pain of losing a loved one on 9/11

Nearly 3,000 people from 78 different countries died in the attacks and 130 were from Connecticut.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

RELATED: 9/11 memorial walk from Boston to New York City makes a stop in New Haven

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM