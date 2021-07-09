Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to host annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center approaches, Connecticut's leaders announced they will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Thursday.
The state's annual memorial ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be alongside Lamont to host the event.
Every year, the State of Connecticut purposefully holds its ceremony on a day prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate the family members and friends of the victims, officials said.
Nearly 3,000 people from 78 different countries died in the attacks and 130 were from Connecticut.
