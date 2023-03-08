Hamden man arrested in fatal crash

A pedestrian died as a result of the August 2022 crash.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash in August 2022 that killed a pedestrian who was from Hamden.

Jovon Ladson, 30, of Hamden, was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle, speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle. Ladson was held on a $75,000 bond.

On August 2, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., the Hamden police were called to the area of 995 Dixwell Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Members of the Hamden Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate.

The pedestrian, David Welch, 36, of Hamden, was crossing the road by George Street when a northbound vehicle struck him, police said. He died from his injuries shortly thereafter at the hospital.

After police conducted an extensive investigation Ladson voluntarily turned himself in to the Hamden Police Department on Tuesday.

