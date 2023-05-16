Jury finds Massachusetts man guilty of 1984 Avon kidnapping

A DNA sample taken from the accused in 2019 lead police to make an arrest.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Superior court jury in Hartford found a Massachusetts man guilty of kidnapping in a 1984 crime in Avon.

George Legere, 75, of Springfield, Mass., was found guilty of Kidnapping in the First Degree.

Officials said in the early morning hours of April 13, 1984, the victim was getting out of her car parked in the lot of her Avon apartment complex when she was forced back inside her car by a man who blindfolded her with tape and tied her arms together.

They said the man drove the victim to an unknown location, tied her to a tree, and began to beat and sexually assault her. He then forced her back inside her car where he continued to force her to perform sexual acts.

When they arrived back at the parking lot, he ran out of the vehicle and left the victim inside, still bound and blindfolded. She was able to blow the horn of the vehicle in order to alert help. When police arrived, they found the victim still bound by the wrists and naked. She was brought to a local hospital where a Sex Assault Examination Kit was completed, using techniques of the day.

In May of 2019, George Legere was incarcerated on an unrelated matter in Massachusetts and a DNA sample was taken as part of the state's protocol. That DNA sample produced a hit in the Combined DNA Index System, linking Legere to the DNA that was collected in the 1984 kidnapping and sexual assault in Avon. Additionally, the defendant’s physical description matched the description of the attacker that the victim gave to police in 1984.

Authorities could not file sexual assault charges because the statute of limitations expired. There is no statute of limitations for kidnapping in Connecticut.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21 in Hartford Superior Court.

