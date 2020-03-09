Heavy police presence in Meriden neighborhood for warrant execution

Sources tell FOX61 that illegal weapons were the focus.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Law enforcement swarmed a residential neighborhood in Meriden on Thursday evening, executing a high-risk warrant at a home on Round Hill Road.

Officers, some in tactical gear, executed the warrant about 4:30 p.m. according to police call logs. The neighborhood of single-family homes off of Bee Street saw police cars, ambulances, firetrucks, and emergency vehicles surround the home. FOX61's Dave Puglisi reports that police seized a number of firearms from the home and arrested three people.

Meriden has seen a surge in gun violence this summer, and police say they believe the suspects have ties to some of that violence, not only in Meriden but also in other cities.

This is a developing story; we'll have more on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11pm.