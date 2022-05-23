FOX61 team wins regional Edward R. Murrow awards

The pair won for their story 'Remember Their Names.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — A FOX61 reporter and photographer have won Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards it was announced Monday.

Jimmy Altman and Sean McKeever won for their story 'Remember Their Names.' Altman also won for a composite entry of several of his stories from last year.

The winner for Excellence in Video, 'Remember their Names,' told the story of eight fallen service members who's remains were unclaimed and the efforts of local veterans and state officials to give them a proper burial.

The fallen included men from the Vietnam War, the Korean War, World War II, and World War I.

Both Altman and McKeever have been nominated for Emmy Awards this year as well. Altman has won 45 Emmys and McKeever has won 10. The pair won Murrow awards in 2021 as well. Altman also won one in 2020.

Each regional winner will advance to compete for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards, the winners of which will be announced this summer. All National Murrow winners will be invited to the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, to be held Oct. 10 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.