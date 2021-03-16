Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announces new President and CEO of Foxwoods

Jason Guyot served as the Interim CEO beginning in April 2020. He is an 18-year veteran and a tribal member.

LEDYARD, Conn. — The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced on Monday that Jason Guyot will be the next Foxwoods President and CEO.

Guyot served as interim CEO beginning in April 2020 after John James stepped down from the position.

"What Jason has done over the past twelve months has been remarkable, taking the helm of Foxwoods at the onset of the pandemic, building safety guidelines from the ground up to ensure guests feel safe, and championing a new kind of culture for our team members," says Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. "This is a special milestone for Foxwoods as well as our tribal family. There is simply no one more qualified, passionate or worthy to advance our growth strategies and position Foxwoods for a brighter, successful future. Jason Guyot is the right leader with the right vision to drive Foxwoods through its next phase of evolution, and we are equally proud that Jason is our first Pequot CEO."

Guyot is an 18 year Foxwoods veteran and a tribal member who began his career in 2003. He led the casino and resort's COVID-19 response team.

Foxwoods was one of the first places to reopen in Connecticut during the early stages of the pandemic.

"I am very honored to be appointed Foxwoods' President CEO – a role that means everything to me," says Guyot. "I've been very fortunate to have been afforded the unique opportunity to begin and advance my career at Foxwoods, driven by my desire and passion to learn and grow, personally and professionally. As a tribal member, I'm equally grateful for the opportunity to contribute toward the future success of our tribal nation. I remain personally invested in and fiercely committed to the ongoing growth of our resort, as well as our team members and tribal members, and I look forward to continuing to offer our guests superior hospitality as well as the memorable experiences they've come to expect from Foxwoods Resort Casino."

