Eat in the Street closes Bank Street in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A five-part mini event series called Eat In The Street closed Bank Street in New London Wednesday evening.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests could roam around the street hopping from business to business, as the street transformed into Willy Wonka in the Chocolate Factory theme.

Spend $25 at participating restaurants, outdoor vendors and boutiques along the strip of road and you were given a Wonka chocolate bar.

Unwrap the candy bar and inside there could have been a golden ticket and collect a prize.

“The 40 golden tickets go into a big raffle which is a limousine ride overnight stay and dinner for two at Foxwoods Resort Casino” said Barbra J Neff, Event Coordinator city of New London.

The smaller events happen each month on the first Wednesday of the month, guests can except different themes and different specials from local restaurants.

Eat In The Street is a creative way to replace Sailfest this year due to the pandemic.

Sailfest takes about 7 months to plan and due the restrictions they were not able to plan for this year.

“Sailfest is a very big economic impact for the businesses we bring in approximately $58 million on three weekends for the businesses so it’s important to bring people still down here into New London” said Neff.

