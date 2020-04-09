Norwalk Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

According to officials, the employee is a member of the Kendall Elementary School community, who was in the building last week.

NORWALK, Conn — Norwalk Public Schools officials announced that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said after learning of the test results last weekend, employees who may have been in contact with this person while in the building have been notified individually.

"Those employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and to reach out to their health care provider about getting tested," officials said in a release.

Norwalk Public Schools says their buildings are cleaned and sanitized every night and will remain open for all other employees.

According to officials, several Kendall classrooms will have teachers who will work remotely from home the first few days of school as the quarantine period overlaps with the start of the school year.

Substitutes will be in any classroom where teachers are not physically present.

The COVID-19 results will not impact Norwalk's first day of school, which is September 8 for all grade levels.