Police identify man killed in shooting on Route 40 connector in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed over the weekend Police have now released his identity.

According to a release, officers responded to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and the entrance to the Route 40 Connector Eastbound around 11:20 Saturday morning. They had received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

The initial investigation revealed shots were fired from one vehicle into a second vehicle.

Police located 28-year-old Davonte Warren, of New Haven in that vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Warren was later pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

North Haven PD said, "the thoughts and prayers of the members of the North Haven Police Department are with the family of the deceased at this tragic time."

Officials are also asking for the public's cooperation as the investigation continues.

Anyone was additional information that could assist officers is asked to contact the North Haven Police Department Detective Division at 203-239-5321, ext. 240.

