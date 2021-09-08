Police investigating fatal shooting on Newhall Street in New Haven

“Gun violence in our country is very concerning. Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14 year old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement. We’re implementing, and have been for months, the evidence based programs that are known to reduce gun violence. But, we need more help from the community. Sharing information anonymously with the police department – no matter how small – could be the tip that gets a shooter off the streets. Stopping this violence continues to be the number one priority of my administration.”