x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating fatal shooting on Newhall Street in New Haven

This incident now marks the city's fifth shooting in four days.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating another deadly shooting in the Elm City Wednesday night, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

The shooting occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Newhall Street between Division Street and Ivy Street. 

Officers remain on scene, officials told FOX61.

RELATED: New Haven mayor requests community input as the city grapples with rise in gun violence

This incident now marks the city's fifth shooting in four days.

Mayor Justin Elicker issued the following statement after the shooting:

“Gun violence in our country is very concerning. Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14 year old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement. We’re implementing, and have been for months, the evidence based programs that are known to reduce gun violence. But, we need more help from the community. Sharing information anonymously with the police department – no matter how small – could be the tip that gets a shooter off the streets. Stopping this violence continues to be the number one priority of my administration.” 

RELATED: New Haven man shot Wednesday morning in critical but stable condition: police

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

FOX61 will provide more details as it becomes available.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM