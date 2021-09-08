Police investigating fatal shooting on Newhall Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating another deadly shooting in the Elm City Wednesday night, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.
The shooting occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Newhall Street between Division Street and Ivy Street.
Officers remain on scene, officials told FOX61.
This incident now marks the city's fifth shooting in four days.
Mayor Justin Elicker issued the following statement after the shooting:
“Gun violence in our country is very concerning. Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14 year old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement. We’re implementing, and have been for months, the evidence based programs that are known to reduce gun violence. But, we need more help from the community. Sharing information anonymously with the police department – no matter how small – could be the tip that gets a shooter off the streets. Stopping this violence continues to be the number one priority of my administration.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 will provide more details as it becomes available.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.