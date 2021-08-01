Southbury couple, dog, attacked by bobcat

The woman was injured to her face and shoulders while her husband tried pulling the bobcat off of her, slamming it to the ground and killing it

Two people and a dog are recovering in Southbury after they were attacked by a bobcat Monday night.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the homeowners had told Southbury police that their dog was outside and attached by the bobcat. When the dog returned to the house, the bobcat followed the dog inside the garage where it then attacked the homeowners.

DEEP said the bobcat jumped on the woman who sustained injuries to her head and shoulders. The man was injured on his arms while he tried pulling the bobcat off of his wife. In the process, the bobcat was slammed to the ground, killing it.

Both residents went to the hospital for treatment that night and are receiving rabies treatment. The dog sustained minor injuries and was taken to the veterinarian.