Kyiv's Deputy Mayor visits New Haven as his country marks 1 year of war

On this day last year, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s been exactly one year since Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, the Deputy Mayor of Kyiv spent some time in New Haven, taking part in a panel and a vigil.

"Nobody could have predicted that we would be standing here today," said Konstantin Usov, Deputy Mayor of Kyiv.

Usov is spending some time in the U.S. to receive his Master of Public Administration course at Harvard University. He said he had these plans before the war, and other city leaders encouraged him to continue with them.

On Friday, Usov made the trip to Yale, speaking to students and staff in a panel about the war.

"I remember making 100 decisions per hour," Usov said, recalling the first day of Russia's invasion, where he was a leader in his city.

Usov described the traffic backups for miles on end as millions of families were forced to leave their homes. He said everyone was stepping up in a time of need, no matter their title.

“Suddenly the structure of power switched to whoever can take the initiative, takes it and governs," Usov said.

As children and families left the country, many stayed behind to protect their freedom.

"In order to meet the biggest challenge, which is to bring people back, we have to be able to win the war, and to rebuild Ukraine," Usov said.

It’s been one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Today, the Deputy Mayor of Kyiv came to @Yale for a vigil and a public discussion.



The mood from all is very much somber, but full of hope. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Nv2sQDVk1q — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) February 24, 2023

At the panel, were Usov's wife and their 8-year-old boy, Lev.

"I mean I know that Ukraine's probably going to win and, I don't like the war," Lev Usov said.

Lev described how hard this year has been for him.

"Not joyful. Because like, I want to see my friends but I can't. But when it's going to be like, less dangerous, I think I'm going to come to Ukraine," Lev said.

After the panel, the Usov's joined U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Yale's president, and students for a vigil in front of the Sterling Memorial Library.

Dozens of people who have connections to Ukraine showed up, including many students who are from there and still have family there.

The students handed out flyers, hoping to raise money to "Power Ukraine Up." It's a partnership where students got together with Razom for Ukraine to raise money for power generators for Ukranian hospitals.

The students and Usov were both somber and hopeful for the future of Ukraine.

"We've shown an example of resistance and resilience that the world has not seen in many decades," Usov said.

Those who would like to help Yale students raise money for Ukraine can Venmo them at @Ukraine-Yale.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.