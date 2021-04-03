Poll finds 70% of Connecticut residents approve of Lamont's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Also, 66.2% support the legalization of recreational marijuana use

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Nearly 3/4 of people surveyed by Sacred Heart University last month approved of the job Gov. Ned Lamont was doing when it came to handling the pandemic. The poll also found strong approval for marijuana legalization.

The poll, taken between February 16 and 21, surveyed 1,000 state residents. The poll has a margin for error of +/-3.02 percent at a 95% confidence level.

According to a release, about 73.6% of Connecticut residents generally approved of Lamont's ongoing communication to the public - up from 71.2% in October.

"Respondents also support how he is addressing a plan for Connecticut residents and families, consistent with 58.3% in October. Additionally, 51.2% approve of the way Lamont is handling a plan for businesses in the state, which is slightly down from the last poll (53.1% in October)," the statement said.

"The majority of Connecticut residents surveyed in February (55.9%) said they approved of how Lamont is carrying out his job as governor, which is higher than the 53.5% who reported on the same question in October. The breakdown by affiliation is 38.6% approval among Republicans (18% unsure); 49% approval among unaffiliated voters (27.1% unsure); 51.3% approval among independent voters (23.1% unsure); and 77.2% approval among Democrats (14.4% unsure)."

The poll also found that 66.2% of those surveyed supported the legalization of recreational marijuana use and possession for adults age 21 and older. "While 40.8% of respondents agreed marijuana is a “gateway drug” that leads to using other drugs/substances, the majority (71.8%) believe marijuana has either fewer effects (37.5%) or the same amount (34.3%) as alcohol."

