Recount underway to determine winner of Derby Republican mayoral primary

Candidates Gino DiGiovanni Jr. and incumbent mayor Richard Dziekan were just 10 votes apart when votes were counted Tuesday.

DERBY, Conn. — A vote recount is underway for the Derby Republican mayoral primary election.

The recount took place Friday at Derby City Hall and was open to the public. Both candidates, Alderman and party-endorsed candidate Gino DiGiovanni Jr., and incumbent mayor Richard Dziekan, watched along with other spectators and waited for the final results.

Three teams of two - a counter and checker - were recounting the hundreds of votes that were cast during Tuesday's primary. Two monitors and the town clerk were also present.

The recount of the 31 absentee ballots remained the same as when they were first counted Tuesday evening after primary polls closed. Now, the teams are recounting in-person votes. It is not known how long the recount will take.

This primary saw about 31% turnout Tuesday, just 394 total votes.

Tuesday's results showed DiGiovanni Jr. up by just 10 votes against Dziekan.

Connecticut state law says anything fewer than 20 votes triggers an automatic recanvass.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.