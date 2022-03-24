William Tong files for reelection as Attorney General

He filed reelection papers with the state Thursday morning and made the announcement in a video, "Going to Work."

STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong has announced his intent for reelection this fall.

He filed reelection papers with the state Thursday morning and made the announcement in a video, "Going to Work," which highlighted the priorities he addressed during his first term as Attorney General.

The Attorney General has tackled several issues that affected Connecticut residents and consumers over the past few years, one being the opioid crisis. Tong has worked with dozens of other Attorneys General across the country to hold big pharmaceutical companies accountable for their involvement in the crisis that has cost thousands of lives.

Earlier this month, the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, was ordered to pay $6 billion in a settlement, and Connecticut will receive $95 million from the settlement, according to Tong.

He has also aimed to help consumers with scams, on and off the screen, from cracking down on robocalls to investigating price gouging during the pandemic and the recent gas price uptick.

Tong, along with Connecticut's U.S. Senators, has also worked with multiple states on investigating social media platforms that are thought to be associated with physical and mental health harms, especially to children and young adults.

After Tropical Storm Isaias hit Connecticut in August 2020 and left thousands of people without power for days, Tong was among state leaders who ordered Eversource in a settlement to return over $103 million to consumers and to be more accountable during future storms.

During the re-election campaign, Tong will be part of the state's Citizens' Election Program, which grants state funding from sales of abandoned properties sold by the state and voluntary donations to qualified General Assembly election candidates.

No other candidates have filed to run for Connecticut Attorney General at this time.

Tong was elected for his first term in 2018 after serving for over 10 years in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

