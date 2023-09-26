2023 ImpaCT Award finalists announced

The winners will be announced at the inaugural ImpaCT Awards Ceremony on Nov. 29 at the Hartford Marriot Downtown.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News and the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut are recognizing individuals, groups, and organizations who make a significant contribution in the Nutmeg State with the inaugural ImpaCT Awards.

On Tuesday, they announced the finalists for six categories after receiving dozens of nominations.

The finalists are:

Unsung Hero Award

A person giving their all to their community in quiet and often thankless ways who may not be known outside of their community.

Manon Gagliardi, Retired from Quinnipiac University

Ana Gopoian, Founder of TriCircle

Osvaldo Lugo, Owner at LOOKSHARP Barbershop.

Impactful Woman Award

A female leader whose mission is to help and empower other women, a true mentor and has dynamic energy and drive.

Shelly Carter, Founder of Girls Firefighters Camp

Dr. Jennifer Hernandez, Program Manager at Hospital of Central Connecticut

Jacqueline Purcell, Executive Director at Evolution Reentry Services.

Impactful Emerging Leader Award

An up-and-coming changemaker on the fast track to leadership with a proven record of giving back.

Alexa Orban, Co-Founder and Director of Strategic Communication at Karas Co.

Samuel Tapper, Mission Engagement Coordinator at Hartford’s Camp Courant;

Rani Viroja, Quality Engineer at Accuturn Manufacturing Company

Impactful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

This award is given to an individual or a company that has a demonstrated track record of helping or working with minority communities here in Connecticut.

ActUp Theatre, based in Hartford, CT

Iran Nazario, Founder and President of The Peace Center of Connecticut based in Hartford, CT

Shop Black CT, based in Hartford, CT

Community Organization Making an Impact

A grassroots community group that goes above and beyond to improve their surroundings and help others.

For All Ages, based in Simsbury, CT

Hands On Hartford, based in Hartford, CT

Our Piece of the Pie, based in Hartford, CT

Company Making an Impact

A company that makes giving back to Connecticut part of its culture that invests resources into volunteerism and philanthropy, creating a place to work that allows employees a chance to do good along the way.

Hospital of Central Connecticut, based in New Britain, CT

Eversource Energy, based in Berlin, CT

HSB – Hartford Steam Boiler, based in Hartford, CT

The winners will be announced at the inaugural ImpaCT Awards Ceremony on November 29 at the Hartford Marriot Downtown.

“FOX 61 celebrates any opportunity to highlight stories of Connecticut residents who are making an impact for their neighbors,” said Humberto Hormaza, president and general manager for FOX61/CW20. “United Way’s deep community relationships and knowledge of our state’s landscape makes them a valuable partner, especially for the ImpaCT Awards.”

At the awards ceremony, FOX61 and United Way will also introduce the George Bahamonde Lifetime Achievement Award which will recognize an individual who has dedicated their life to service with the goal of making futures brighter for generations to come. The award is named in honor of the late Bahamonde, who served as president and CEO o the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut for 12 years.

“We are excited to be partnering with FOX 61 to lift up those who are committed to making Connecticut a better place for every family in our state,” said Eric Harrison, president and CEO of the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. “Together, we can close gaps and create opportunities for everyone to succeed.”

The ImpaCT Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on FOX61 and streamed on FOX61+ on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in a special one-hour broadcast.

