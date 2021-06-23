One person fatally shot overnight in Hartford

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Bedford Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 2 a.m. in the area of 54 Bedford Street, which runs south off of Albany Avenue.

Details remain limited at this time, but police confirm they are investigating a homicide.

This is a developing story.

