One person fatally shot overnight in Hartford

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Bedford Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are investigating a fatal shooting. 

Police responded to the reported shooting around 2 a.m. in the area of 54 Bedford Street, which runs south off of Albany Avenue. 

Details remain limited at this time, but police confirm they are investigating a homicide. 

This is a developing story.

