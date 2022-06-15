These are the Connecticut laws going into effect on July 1

Ranging from abortion rights to climate change; from prison cells to athlete sponsorships; the laws cover a wide area.

In addition to summer temperatures and vacations, new laws in Connecticut take effect on July 1.

The rise is leading the Federal Reserve to likely increase interest rate hikes by its largest amount in nearly three decades.

Gas prices also have jumped up nearly double in price of what it was this time last year as well, on average, and food costs have also increased by 12% in comparison to 2021.

Now, at the end of the second quarter and heading into the third, the DOL reported that inflation reached a new 40-year high at the end of May by jumping to 8.6%. The jump meant consumer prices have increased as well. At the end of May, “core” inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed once more. It now sits 6% higher than one year ago.

According to the Pew Research Center , the country’s inflation rate after the first economic quarter of the year averaged just below 8%, the 13th highest rate out of the 44 countries the center examined.

Connecticut’s set increase comes as inflation in the country is increasing.

According to the DOL, Washington D.C. has the highest minimum wage at $15.20 per hour.

Connecticut’s minimum wage is currently higher than the federal rate of $7.25 per hour. It is also among the highest rates in the United States at this time.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, the bill requires that the state’s minimum wage will become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Meaning that for the first time in Connecticut, the rate will grow according to economic indicators like inflation.

The increase is part of a five-year effort that began in 2019. The last increase was on August 1, 2021. The bill required that by June 1, 2023, the state’s set minimum wage will cap at $15 an hour until 2024.

Beginning on July 1, the state's minimum wage will increase by another dollar, bringing the wage from $13 an hour to $14.

Abortion Rights :

Taking effect on July 1 are additional laws on abortion rights and access in Connecticut.

Earlier this year, Connecticut passed House Bill 5414, a pro-abortion bill that allows not only doctors, but nurses, midwives, and physician assistants to administer medical abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The law also protects people from other states seeking and assisting with abortions from being sued or sent back to where abortion is illegal to face criminal charges.

Lamont signed the bill on May 5, two days after the court’s Roe v. Wade decision was leaked indicating that the court was prepared to overturn the precedent.

Abortion rights in Connecticut have been codified into state statutes for more than 30 years. In 1990, lawmakers passed a law giving women the legal right to abortion. Passed with strong bipartisan support, it was lauded at the time for being a rare compromise between abortion rights advocates and opponents.

It also repealed state laws predating Roe v. Wade that had made it a felony to have an abortion, or to perform one, and required patients under 16 years old to receive counseling about their options.

Connecticut’s new laws are taking effect a week after the decision from the court was finally handed down.

Roe v. Wade is the name of the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. The majority opinion found an absolute right to an abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, has vowed to challenge any attempt to nullify Connecticut’s abortion rights law.

“Let’s not mince words. They will come for us,” Tong warned abortion rights supporters during a recent news conference. “We will fight that effort tooth-and-nail. Any court, any place, Connecticut will be there and will fight.”

Connecticut’s newest laws limit the governor’s discretion to extradite someone accused of performing an abortion, as well as participation by Connecticut courts and agencies in those lawsuits.

There’s a discussion of possibly amending the state’s constitution to enshrine the right to abortion, making it more difficult to overturn, but that would be a multi-year process.

States neighboring Connecticut also have liberal abortion rights laws on the books.

New York has Roe v. Wade protections enshrined in state law. Advocates are urging lawmakers to start the process of passing a constitutional amendment protecting access to care in case a future legislature repeals the state law.

Rhode Island’s governor signed legislation in 2019 to enshrine abortion protections, preempting a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe. The law says the state will not restrict the right to an abortion prior to fetal viability or after if necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant woman.

Massachusetts, despite having a Republican governor, has little chance of restricting abortion rights. While the Democratically led legislature clashed with Gov. Charlie Baker over abortion rights. Baker said he supports abortion rights, but the two parties differ on specifics. Despite the conflict, lawmakers passed “The Roe Act” which allowed abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases where the child would not survive after birth and lower the age from 18 to 16 at which women can seek an abortion without parental consent. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there’s still little chance that Massachusetts will restrict abortion rights.