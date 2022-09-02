These are the issues that will be tackled during the 2022 Connecticut legislative session

Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver the State of the State address as the state House and Senate gavel in to begin its legislative session for the new year.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. as the House and Senate gavel in.

Gun Control :

During his State of the State address, Lamont will lay out his legislative priorities for the session, which include property tax reform and gun safety legislation.

Lamont will introduce a $64 million proposal on gun control that seeks to support doubling the number of officers trained on the state and local level as well as helping departments hard hit by the pandemic.

In addition to that, the governor is also proposing legislation on the issue of gun violence in the state.

While Connecticut has some of the strongest gun control laws in the country, Lamont said that wasn't enough.

“While Connecticut remains one of the safest states in the nation with a violent crime rate less than half of the national rate, one shooting is one too many, and it is our responsibility to enact sensible policies that make our communities safer,” Lamont said Monday. “These are commonsense proposals that are focused on protecting our neighborhoods, stopping the illegal flow of guns into our state, and providing law enforcement and the communities they serve with the resources they need to address the root causes of violence.”

One of his proposals would establish a gun-tracking task force to identify the source of illegal guns, while another would create a statewide community violence intervention program.

Senate Democrats are on board with the plan while Republicans think there needs to be a different approach.

Senator Bob Duff (D-25) said Connecticut is one of the safest state's in the country, but agreed that crimes in the state have to be addressed.

"We're very fortunate that with a lot of the work we have done on crime prevention in the last decade - but any time we have violence whether it's in our cities, our suburban areas, or our rural areas, we have to pay attention to that and do all that we can to mitigate and eliminate those crimes," said Duff.

But Republican Senator Kevin Kelly said the legislation would be a distraction, and wouldn't solve the underlying issues of gun violence.