62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

She died on Monday. Police do not think she was the intended shooting target.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious on the scene and was taken to the hospital.

She died on Monday. Police do not think Reynolds was the intended shooting target.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

