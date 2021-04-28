Troconis attorney submits motion to obtain doctor's testimony from Dulos divorce hearing

"I believe that cases involving rich and privileged persons should not get special consideration."

HARTFORD, Conn. — The attorney for Michelle Troconis has asked the court to provide the testimony given by a doctor in the divorce hearing between Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos in May 2019 prior to Jennifer's disappearance.

Troconis was charged in January 2020 with conspiracy to commit murder and charges of tampering with the evidence.

This week, her attorney, Jon L. Schoenhorn, asked the court to provide the transcripts of the testimony of Dr. Stephen Herman in May 2019 in the Dulos v Dulos divorce case. He said as far as he knows the testimony was not sealed by the court.

"Public access to court proceedings (except in juvenile court) is a recognized constitutional right and the State of Connecticut has strict rules that limit closure and the sealing of records," Schoenhorn claims in court documents. "These rules require a public hearing where any person or the media may challenge a request to close the courtroom with a right to appeal before any courtroom closure order is granted."

He continued: "The Stamford Superior Court is subject to the same law as every other judicial district in the state. I filed this mandamus action as a member of the public in my own name, because I believe that cases involving rich and privileged persons should not get special consideration."

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August 2019, Michelle Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the alleged killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Additionally, the judge ruled that Troconis no longer has to be part of the Intensive Probation supervision program, but all other conditions of her release are subject to a written decision that is expected to be made in two weeks.

The attorney for Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in August they said bolsters their case.

Troconis pleaded not guilty to all charges.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.