'This is about basic decency' | US Rep. Jahana Hayes reacts to racist comments that interrupted Zoom event

HARTFORD, Mich. — On Monday night, U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes was hosting a video teleconference when the event was interrupted by a flood of racists comments.
She posted a screenshot of the comments on Twitter, which included her being called the N-word repeatedly.
FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with the first-term Democratic congresswoman Tuesday evening, who said this was not an isolated Zoom incident and racial tensions do exist in Connecticut.
Zoom bombing is a term used to describe when participants, often uninvited, in a video conference start using disruptive and offensive language during the event and harass the speaker or host of the chat.