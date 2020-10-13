x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

'This is about basic decency' | US Rep. Jahana Hayes reacts to racist comments that interrupted Zoom event

In this Web Extra: Watch the full conversation between FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado and the first-term Democratic congresswoman following Monday's zoom bombing incident.

HARTFORD, Mich. — On Monday night, U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes was hosting a video teleconference when the event was interrupted by a flood of racists comments.

RELATED: Rep. Hayes Zoom event interrupted by racist comments

She posted a screenshot of the comments on Twitter, which included her being called the N-word repeatedly.

FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with the first-term Democratic congresswoman Tuesday evening, who said this was not an isolated Zoom incident and racial tensions do exist in Connecticut.

 do happen in Connecticut and people should have .

Zoom bombing is a term used to describe when participants, often uninvited, in a video conference start using disruptive and offensive language during the event and harass the speaker or host of the chat. 

Related Articles