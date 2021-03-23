Bubba Watson commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Watson won the Travelers Championship in 2010, 2015 and 2018, and will be making his 15th appearance at TPC River Highlands.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that Bubba Watson has committed to play in the 2021 tournament.

Tournament officials are excited to have the fan favorite back on their course.

"Winning here for the first time has meant a lot to him and his family, and we appreciate his loyal support over the years," Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. "We’re looking forward to seeing him again in June."

Not only is Watson a star on the green, he is also known for giving back and making a big impact in Connecticut.

Most recently. he donated $25,000 to Hole in the Wall Gang camp after a devastating fire.

“Bubba is one of the best advocates for the Travelers Championship,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Bubba has not only embraced our event, but he has embraced our community by supporting tournament charities with incredibly generous personal donations. The Watson family has become part of our extended family, and we’re happy to have them back this summer.”

One of Connecticut’s favorite players returns to his old stomping grounds. Welcome back three-time #TravelersChamp winner @bubbawatson! pic.twitter.com/tzL1TmmQZQ — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) March 23, 2021

The tournament says they are working closely with state and local officials, as well as the PGA TOUR to explore the potential for having a limited number of spectators at this year’s tournament.

The safety of everyone on-site remains the top priority as the tournament and the PGA TOUR determine the best environment for players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media, and fans, officials said in a release. Additional information regarding fans, volunteers, and sponsors will be provided when more details are finalized.

This year's Travelers Championship will be held June 21–27, 2021.



