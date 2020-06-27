Jason Day tests negative for COVID-19, plays third round of Travelers Championship as single as precaution

PGA Tour officials say all follow-up tests as a result of potential contact with Denny McCarthy, who withdrew on Friday prior to the second round, were negative.

CROMWELL, Conn — Jason Day tested negative for COVID-19 after a test, at his request, was administered Saturday morning.

Just before the third round of the Travelers Championship, officials decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Day was originally slated to play in a threesome, PGA Tour officials said.

According to a release, all follow-up tests as a result of potential contact with Denny McCarthy, who withdrew on Friday prior to the second round, were negative.

Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship prior to the second round. He is the third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour confirmed that McCarthy said he was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round Thursday but didn’t think much of it because he had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday.

“Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night with additional aches and soreness and sensed something was off," McCarthy continued. "I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course.”

PGA Tour officials said Matt Wallace and Bud Cauley played alongside McCarthy in the first round.

Both tested negative on Friday morning, with Cauley testing negative twice.

Their caddies, David McNeill (Wallace) and Matt Hauser (Cauley), also tested negative.

However, Cauley decided to withdraw as a precautionary measure.

“I’m very thankful I have tested negative but have decided to withdraw out of an abundance of caution for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament,” Cauley said.