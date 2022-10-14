New York Yankees hold moment of silence for fallen Bristol officers ahead of Game 2

The tribute was done before Game 2 of the American League Division baseball series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees held a moment of silence to honor the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty late Wednesday night.

In a post on social media, the Yankees shared a photo of the color guard standing behind second base with the photos of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Office Alex Hamzy in a monitor behind them.

“We send our condolences to their families & loved ones,” the team said in their post.

Today, we held a moment of silence for Bristol, CT Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte & Officer Alex Hamzy, who were killed when they were lured into a premeditated and senseless act of violence on Wednesday night. We send our condolences to their families & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/C0ANBk2Y0q — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 14, 2022

DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, died Wednesday night when they responded to an apparent 911 call about a domestic dispute between two siblings. Connecticut State Police said in a release that the call may have been a “deliberate act to lure law enforcement” to a home on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol.

Officer Alex Iurato, who also responded to the scene, was injured. He was released Thursday from the hospital.

One of the suspects, identified by police as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was killed in the confrontation. His brother Nathan Brutcher, 32, was hospitalized.

Police haven't yet said who opened fire, who fired the fatal shots, or how many guns were fired in all.

DeMonte, 35, was a 10-year veteran officer and co-recipient of his department's 2019 Officer of the Year award.

He was “very focused on his career and furthering his career and education,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said. DeMonte, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology, had worked as a school resource officer in Bristol. He and his wife were expecting their third child.

Hamzy, 34, had gotten many letters of commendation during his eight years on his hometown police force, the chief said.

“The outpouring of love, support and prayers from so many is deeply appreciated,” Hamzy's family said in a statement.

Iurato, 26, joined the Bristol department in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in government, law and national security, the chief said.

Bristol, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford, is home to about 60,000 people and to the sports network ESPN.

