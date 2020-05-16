Reopening Connecticut | Here is what you need to know about May 20

There are strict guidelines in place to protect employees and customers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will slowly begin to reopen starting on May 20. Phase one is set to start Wednesday, and certain businesses will be allowed to welcome people back. However, there are strict guidelines that will need to be in place to protect not only the employees, but the customers as well.

Here is what will be allowed to reopen in phase one:

Restaurants:

Starting May 20th, only outdoor dining will be allowed. Restaurants can open up to 50% capacity, and no bars will be permitted.

What can customers expect?

Hand sanitizer should be available at the entrance

Employees must wear a facemask or other face covering

Gloves will be required for table servers and must be replaced frequently

Bar areas will be closed

Indoor areas must be closed

No reusable menus will be allowed, instead menus should be on paper or written on a chalkboard or whiteboard

Tables must be rearranged to be 6 feet apart

No buffets or self-serve stations are allowed

Condiments should be single use packets or sanitized after each use

Silverware should be rolled or packaged

In the kitchen, food workers will be arranged so they do not face each other and are 6 feet apart where possible

Employees will need to wash their hands routinely using soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Seating areas, tables and common items will be sanitized after each guest

Restaurants will be required to post clear signage that includes the state hotline, 211, for employees and customers to report potential violations of the rules.

Hair Salons & Barbershops:

Hair Salons and Barbershops are high-contact businesses, and they can open at 50% capacity in phase one.

Services offered are restricted to hairdressing and eyebrows - nothing that requires removal of a facemask. Despite initial plans, blow drying will be permitted.

What can customers expect?

Customers must wear a face mask or other cloth face covering and are required to bring something that completely covers the nose and mouth, unless they have a medical condition

Employees will wear face shields and a facemask or other cloth face covering

Hand sanitizer should be available at the entrance

There will be no waiting areas, customers can only be seen by appointment only

Employees are required to disinfect tools between each customer

Chairs should be arranged so work areas are at least 6 feet apart

Conversation should be limited between the client and employee when within 6 feet of each other, to a practical extent

Contactless payment is encouraged

Clear signage should be posted to reinforce the new policies.

Non-essential amenities will be absent from these businesses including:

Magazines, pamphlets and other waiting room materials

Customer-facing water and coffee machines

Coat rooms (customers are expected to bring personal belongings to the workstation where they are being serviced)

Businesses are required to post clear signage to reinforce the new policies. They are also required to post clear signage that includes the state hotline, 211, for employees and customers to report potential violations of the rules.

Retail & Malls:

Retail businesses and malls can open on May 20 at up to 50% capacity.

What can shoppers expect?

Hand sanitizer should be available at the entrance

Visual social distancing markers should be installed to encourage customers to remain 6 feet apart

Employees and customers must wear a face mask or face covering

Fitting rooms must be closed

Physical barriers will be placed at check out

Partitions will be set up between employees who cannot maintain a 6 foot distance, where possible

Contactless payment is encouraged

Businesses will be required to post clear signage that includes the state hotline, 211, for employees and customers to report potential violations of the rules.

Offices:

In phase one, offices will be allowed to open up at 50% capacity, but employees should work from home where possible.

The state says employees who choose or are instructed to return to their offices should be fully aware of the potential risks.

The state adds those who are 65 or older or have other health conditions should continue to stay home.

What can workers expect?

Hand sanitizer should be available at the office's entrance

Work spaces should be separated into discrete work zones, with movement between zones limited where possible

Employee desks should be arranged so they are spaced at least 6 feet apart

Partitions should be placed between employees where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained

Disposable wipes should be placed near shared surfaces like printers and desks

Employees must wear a face mask or other cloth face covering

Employees should bring personal belongings with them to work stations instead of using a coat room

Social distancing should be maintained in elevators by setting up a queue and by restricting capacity

Signage should be clearly posted to reinforce the new policies. Offices will be required to post clear signage that includes the state hotline, 211, for employees to report potential violations of the rules.

Museums & Zoos:

Starting May 20th, museums and zoos can open outdoor exhibits at up to 50% capacity. The state says museums and zoos inherently present lower risks of contagion.

There is little touching, and density of visitors in any particular space is usually low and can be further limited.

The state adds visitors who are over the age of 65 or who have other health conditions should not visit museums or zoos unless they are able to reserve a time.

What can visitors expect?

All interactive and / or indoor exhibits will be closed

Visitors should continue to social distance and should expect to see floor markings to direct them in a one-way flow where possible

No guided group tours will be offered

Gift shops and food places will be closed, however outdoor food counters and snack bars may be permitted in accordance with restaurant rules

Physical barriers will be installed for ticket counters where possible

Attendants will enforce a maximum per exhibition room / area where possible

Signage is required to be posted to reinforce the new policies.