Body cam footage released as officials continue investigation into shooting that killed 2 Bristol officers

State police said in a release that the 911 call about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been a "deliberate act to lure law enforcement" to a home.

BRISTOL, Conn. — As officials continue to investigate a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, new details were released over the weekend.

Friday night, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for the two fallen officers and one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death for both officers is homicide.

Nicholas Brutcher, accused of shooting at the responding officers, had one gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Ofc. Alec Iurato, injured in the shooting, was struck by gunfire and then returned fire, killing Nicholas, Bristol police said Saturday morning.

Authorities said they were still working to answer many questions about the confrontation.

Neighbors in the area said it was around 10:43 p.m.-10:45 p.m. when they saw police, DeMonte, Hamzy and Iurato, arriving at the home with their lights off.

Officials said that further investigation revealed that the officers went to the house's side door when they spoke to Nathan. They then ordered Nathan to show his hands and step out of the house.

When Nathan stepped out, gunfire erupted.

Police said Nicholas fired well over 80 rounds attacking officers from behind, which fatally shot DeMonte and Hamzy and wounded Iurato.

Even with a gunshot wound to his leg, Iurato made his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. Police said that from a vantage point, the officer fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas.

The gunfire could be heard on surveillance footage obtained by FOX61 from a nearby home.

According to the state's judicial website, Nicholas had no criminal history.

The Officer of Inspector General is still investigating the incident and released body camera footage Sunday.

Warning: Some may find the video disturbing.

Officers honored

Over the weekend, everyone from the community to professional sports teams paid tribute to the fallen officers.

On Thursday night, hundreds of people filled the seats of Bristol Eastern High School’s auditorium to pay their respects to DeMonte and Hamzy.

This act of violence disturbed community members to their core.

“It’s just not fair,” said Stefanie Mcbreirety. “That’s scary that that can happen here. We’re a big little town. You don’t think that something like that could happen here.”

The Miami Dolphins gave tribute to the officers at Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

DeMonte was a fan of the Miami Dolphins and was expected to attend the game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins shared their condolences on social media saying they will honor the lifelong Dolphins fan.

On Wednesday, two Bristol, CT Police Officers were tragically killed in the line of duty – Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin Demonte.



Today, we honor Sergeant Demonte, a life-long Dolphins fan, who was planning to attend today's game at @HardRockStadium. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/URs1SSMfVH — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

DeMonte was also a New York Yankees fan. He was honored Friday with his fallen colleague Officer Alex Hamzy before game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians.

More locally, the home of the Osenkowskiz's in Bristol also paid tribute to the officers. Covered in blue lights, the family said they want to raise money for each of the officers' families affected by the shooting.

“Not everybody has Venmo or PayPal. We’d figure it’d be easier to be outside with our people in Bristol and our surrounding towns to collect monetary donations in the form of cash,” said Lori Osenkowski.

So far they have raised more than $7,000. They will be taking donations until the end of the month.

The Bristol Police Union has set up a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” to support the families of 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy and St. Dustin DeMonte, 35, who died late Wednesday night. They had been responding to a 911 call that state police said appeared to have been a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

The fund was set up at Thomaston Savings Bank. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said donations are being accepted at all branches.

An online portal for donations is also available here through the Liberty Baptist Church. All online donations will be directed to the Bristol Police Union for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Donations can also be made here through Fund the First, organized by the Bristol PBA.

Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be held Wednesday, October 19 from 12 noon to 8 p.m at the Lyceum 181 Main St. Terryville.

Rentschler Field is located at 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford.

---

